FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Usiminas says room for more steel-price hikes this year
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 28, 2016 / 2:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Usiminas says room for more steel-price hikes this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA , or Usiminas, held a conference call with investors on Friday after releasing its third-quarter 2016 financial results.

* Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas says it has 2/3 of its coal under contract, 1/3 of coal is bought on spot market

* Usiminas executives say they expect Brazil economy to show growth in 2017 but at low level

* Usiminas says room for new increase in steel prices in Brazil in the next two to three months -commercial director

* Usiminas says it is negotiating a price increase with Brazil automotive industry -commercial director

* Usiminas expects to invest $350 million reais in 2017 -CFO says

* Usiminas says prices in Brazil automobile industry are about 20 percent to 30 percent below those in general distribution market -commercial director

* Usiminas is already feeling the impact of higher coal prices in cost of steel slabs bought from CSA -executive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jeb Blount)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.