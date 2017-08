Oct 27 (Reuters) - Vale Sa

* Brazilian miner Vale has found negotiations with Australia's Fortescue Metals Group over shared blending more complex than anticipated, Vale's head of iron ore Peter Poppinga said on a conference call without going into details

* Vale's CEO Murilo Ferreira said he expects the coal deal with Japan's Mitsui to close in coming weeks Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stephen Eisenhammer)