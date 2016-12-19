FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Mosaic sees room for efficiencies in Vale fertilizer assets
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 19, 2016 / 2:59 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Mosaic sees room for efficiencies in Vale fertilizer assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) -

* Mosaic Company says expects Vale fertilizer deal to be accretive by 5-10 cents per share by 2018

* Mosaic Company says not currently focused on production increases at acquired Brazil assets

* Mosaic company says believes Vale fertilizer deal will be "firmly cash flow positive"

* Mosaic Company says sees a lot of room to make operational efficiencies at acquired Brazil fertilizer units

* Mosaic Company says miner Vale will own around 11 percent of Mosaic after deal

* Mosaic Company says looks forward to making the most of relationship with Vale in years to come

* Mosaic Company says reasonable to expect a 30-50 percent reduction in dividend by end of Q1 if market doesn't improve Further coverage: (Reporting By Stephen Eisenhammer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.