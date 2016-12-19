BRIEF-Mosaic sees room for efficiencies in Vale fertilizer assets

Dec 19 (Reuters) -

* Mosaic Company says expects Vale fertilizer deal to be accretive by 5-10 cents per share by 2018

* Mosaic Company says not currently focused on production increases at acquired Brazil assets

* Mosaic company says believes Vale fertilizer deal will be "firmly cash flow positive"

* Mosaic Company says sees a lot of room to make operational efficiencies at acquired Brazil fertilizer units

* Mosaic Company says miner Vale will own around 11 percent of Mosaic after deal

* Mosaic Company says looks forward to making the most of relationship with Vale in years to come

* Mosaic Company says reasonable to expect a 30-50 percent reduction in dividend by end of Q1 if market doesn't improve Further coverage: (Reporting By Stephen Eisenhammer)