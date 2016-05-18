FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Brazil Eletrobras shares fall 6 percent after ADRs suspended
May 18, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Brazil Eletrobras shares fall 6 percent after ADRs suspended

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA

* Preferred and common shares fell by 6 percent in early trade Wednesday

* Brazil’s federal electricity utility company Eletrobras failed to submit an F-20 form to the Securities and Exchange Commission concerning potential losses from corruption in its mega projects such as the Belo Monte hydroelectric plant and the Angra 3 thermonuclear plant

* The projects are being investigated by Brazilian prosecutors after executives in the projects were ensnared in Brazil’s biggest ever corruption scandal

* The company’s ADRs were suspended on the New York Stock Exchange and could be delisted for failing to present its earnings in a timely manner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Reese Ewing)

