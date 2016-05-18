FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Brazil's CCEE says electricity distributors in default for large amounts
May 18, 2016 / 2:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Brazil's CCEE says electricity distributors in default for large amounts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) -

* President of Brazilian energy market clearing CCEE says some electricity distributors are in default for “important values”

* He said, if nothing was done, problem would likely worsen

* Brazil’s electric energy sector is showing signs of extreme stress and fragility, after two years of drought that depleted hydroelectric reservoirs was followed by ample rains this year and a sharp economic slowdown and drop in demand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Reese Ewing)

