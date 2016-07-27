FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Brazil's Vale says to provision of 3.7 bln reais for Samarco - filing
July 27, 2016 / 10:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Brazil's Vale says to provision of 3.7 bln reais for Samarco - filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA says on Wednesday it will make a 3.7 bln real provision in the second quarter for the Samarco tailings dam burst agreement

* The provision will be used to support the foundation established in an accord with authorities to execute long-term programs for the remediation and compensation for environmental damage as a result of the dam burst disaster at Samara

* Vale says it will give short-term credit of $100 million to support operations at Samara

* Vale says expects to contribute $150 million to the foundation in the second half of 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Reese Ewing)

