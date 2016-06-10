FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Brazil to avoid intervening in energy sector - official
June 10, 2016 / 3:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Brazil to avoid intervening in energy sector - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) -

* Brazil’s government wants to avoid intervening in energy sector to solve problems, says the Energy Ministry’s 2nd in command, Paulo Pedrosa

* He said using the Treasury to bankroll state-run companies is over, referring to the policies of suspended President Dilma Rousseff

* He said government officials would meet with the energy sector on Thursday to discuss a possible structural solution for distributors, which have contracted too much power for their expected levels of demand Further company coverage: (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Reese Ewing)

