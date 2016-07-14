FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Brazil's Petrobras close to concluding sale of Petrobras Argentina
July 14, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Brazil's Petrobras close to concluding sale of Petrobras Argentina

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Chief executive of Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Pedro Parente, said on Thursday the company was close to completing the sale of Petrobras Argentina

* The sale of its Argentine asset is part of a larger divestiture plan intended to reduce the companies debt load

* Parente said the company received three proposals for sale of participation in its fuel distribution unit BR Distribuidora

* The executive added that the company has liberty to set fuel pricing in Brazil

