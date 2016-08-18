BRIEF-Vale says appeal rejected, Samarco concession remains suspended

Aug 18 (Reuters) -

* Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA said in a filing on Thursday that a federal court dismissed the company's appeal of an injunction filed by federal and Minas Gerais, Espirito Santo state courts against Samarco, BHP and Vale

* Vale says with dismissal of appeal, Samarco concession remains suspended

* Vale says fine of 20.2 bln reais struck in accord between miners and federal and state governments due to Samarco dam break remains valid Further company coverage: (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Luciano Costa)