a year ago
BRIEF-Brazil pork, poultry firms to cut output due to low corn stocks -ABPA
July 12, 2016 / 2:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Brazil pork, poultry firms to cut output due to low corn stocks -ABPA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian producers of pork and poultry are expected to cut output in the second half of this year to prepare for low corn stocks, said industry group ABPA

* Brazil poultry output to fall 4 pct to 13 mln tonnes this year versus initial estimate - ABPA

* Brazil pork output seen at 3.64 mln tonnes this year from previous projection of 3.76 mln tonnes - ABPA

* Brazil poultry exports seen rising 8 pct this year versus initial estimate of an increase between 3 pct and 5 pct - ABPA

* Brazil's poultry and pork domestic demand falling due to economic crisis, says ABPA

* Brazil pork exports seen jumping 28 pct this year compared to 2015 - ABPA

* Brazil poultry and pork industry group ABPA says 'uncomfortable' with expected low corn stocks at the end of 2015/16 crop

* Brazil's ABPA sees corn imports in 2015/16 at 1.5 mln tonnes versus 316,000 tonnes in 2014/15

Reporting by Gustavo Bonato

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
