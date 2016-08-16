FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Brazil to reschedule privatization of Eletrobras' Celg unit
August 16, 2016 / 5:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Brazil to reschedule privatization of Eletrobras' Celg unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) -

* Brazil's Mines and Energy Ministry said on Tuesday it would have to reschedule the privatization of Celg, a distribution asset controlled by the state-run electricity holding company Eletrobras

* In a statement, the ministry said interested investors failed to present the financial guarantees needed to participate in the privatization auction for Celg by deadline

* Investors said in early August that Celg's heavy debts and a high minimum price for the asset set by the government would likely dampen interest in the auction

* Celg, which serves the agricultural-rich center-west state of Goiás, is the first power distributor to be sold by Eletrobras, as holding company Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA ELET6.SAis known Further company coverage: (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Reese Ewing)

