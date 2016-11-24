BRIEF-Rockwell Diamonds says completed formulation of turnaround plan
* Confirmed it completed formulation of turnaround plan, unanimously approved during a special board meeting
Nov 24 Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA says:
* To extend $115 million in credit to joint venture Samarco in first-half 2017
* Samarco partner BHP Billiton Ltd to extend short-term lines of credit to joint venture in a similar manner
* Vale estimates will have to pay $181 million in first-half 2017 for Samarco environmental liabilities after tailings dam collapse
* Expected environmental liabilities payouts to be discounted from 3.7 billion reais in provisions set aside by Vale in second quarter of 2016 Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Nov 24 Canada's main stock index edged lower on Thursday as energy shares pared some recent gains, offsetting a rebound in the materials group as copper rallied.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla./WASHINGTON, Nov 24 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Thursday he was spending part of his Thanksgiving holiday trying to persuade an Indiana air conditioner maker to keep production in the United States - reflecting his campaign pledge to stop the flow of jobs abroad.