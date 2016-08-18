BRIEF-Brazil's Camargo Correa says State Grid to buy stake of CPFL

Aug 18 (Reuters) -

* Brazilian engineering firm Camargo Correa says on Thursday in a market filing China's State Grid signed a letter of intent to buy its stake of power company CPFL Energia, though due diligence is still pending

* Camargo Correa says no date has been set for the signing of the sale of CPFL with State Grid

* Camargo Correa issued the filing in response to regulators' request for clarification on a newspaper report that State Grid planned to take CPFL private, a report Camargo Correa could not confirm

* State Grid offered Camargo Correa 5.85 billion reais for its 23.6 pct stake in CPFL, Camargo Correa said

* Pension fund Previ of Banco do Brasil, holds a 29.4 pct stake in the energy company and Bonaire Participacao holds 15.1 pct and 31.9 pct is in the hands of minority shareholders Source text for Eikon: [ID:here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Reese Ewing)