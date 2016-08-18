FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Brazil's Camargo Correa says State Grid to buy stake of CPFL
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 18, 2016 / 12:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Brazil's Camargo Correa says State Grid to buy stake of CPFL

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) -

* Brazilian engineering firm Camargo Correa says on Thursday in a market filing China's State Grid signed a letter of intent to buy its stake of power company CPFL Energia, though due diligence is still pending

* Camargo Correa says no date has been set for the signing of the sale of CPFL with State Grid

* Camargo Correa issued the filing in response to regulators' request for clarification on a newspaper report that State Grid planned to take CPFL private, a report Camargo Correa could not confirm

* State Grid offered Camargo Correa 5.85 billion reais for its 23.6 pct stake in CPFL, Camargo Correa said

* Pension fund Previ of Banco do Brasil, holds a 29.4 pct stake in the energy company and Bonaire Participacao holds 15.1 pct and 31.9 pct is in the hands of minority shareholders Source text for Eikon: [ID:here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Reese Ewing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.