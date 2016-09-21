BRIEF-Brazil Fibria says pulp price close to production costs

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Brazil wood pulp producer Fibria Celulose SA :

* Commercial director says price of pulp close to cost of production

* Commercial director has no comment on possible price increase by year-end

* CFO says company has cash position of $940 million in Sept, sufficient to conclude Horizonte 2 project, pay minimum dividends through 2018

* CEO says company continues to seek strategic options for mergers in pulp sector Further company coverage: (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Reese Ewing)