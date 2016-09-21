FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Brazil Fibria says pulp price close to production costs
#Market News
September 21, 2016 / 3:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Brazil Fibria says pulp price close to production costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Brazil wood pulp producer Fibria Celulose SA :

* Commercial director says price of pulp close to cost of production

* Commercial director has no comment on possible price increase by year-end

* CFO says company has cash position of $940 million in Sept, sufficient to conclude Horizonte 2 project, pay minimum dividends through 2018

* CEO says company continues to seek strategic options for mergers in pulp sector Further company coverage: (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Reese Ewing)

