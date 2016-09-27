BRIEF-Brazil's Petrobras CEO says will bring down debt quickly

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Chief Executive of Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA Pedro Parente says:

* Plans to reduce company debt load rapidly

* Company will only gain from ending regulatory requirement it be operator in all subsalt fields

* Expects regulatory changes from government within months that will stimulate new investment in oil sector

* Domestic fuel policy will be based on model of parity with international prices (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Reese Ewing)