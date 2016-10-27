BRIEF-IBERIABANK expects FY 2017 loan growth in mid to upper single digits - SEC filing
* Currently expects consolidated loan growth for full year 2017 to be in mid to upper single digits - SEC filing
Oct 27 President of Transpetro, the logistics arm of Brazilian oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) , Antonio Silvino says on Thursday:
* Transpetro unit canceled 17 ships to be built as part of fleet modernization plan
* Transpetro unit is in talks with Brookfield regarding new contracts after the sale of Petrobras' NTS gas pipeline system to a consortiom led by Canada's largest alternative asset manager Further company coverage: (Reporting by Reese Ewing)
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.855 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 27 Barclays said on Thursday a Bloomberg report that it is trying to cap a penalty to settle a U.S investigation into its sale of mortgage securities at $2 billion was based on ill-informed speculation.