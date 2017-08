(Corrects value of repayment in headline to 523 mln reais)

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run electric sector holding company Eletrobras SA says in a statement on Thursday:

* It will have to return 523 million reais ($165 million) to the Energy Sector Development Fund (CDE)

* Its subsidiaries have already provisioned for returning of these values to fund Further company coverage: