Oct 21 (Reuters) - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras

* Petrobras Strategy Director Nelson Silva says Moodys upgrade reflects improving risk perception about the Brazilian oil producer

* Petrobras Strategy Director Silva says sale of gas unit Liquigas and of stake in biofuels producer Guarani could be finalized in 2016 or early in 2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)