BRIEF-Brazil's Itau Unibanco announces new CEO and executive committee

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Itau Unibanco Holding SA
* Itau Unibanco, Brazil's largest private lender, announces new CEO and executive committee in securities filing
* Roberto Setubal to step down at next shareholder assembly
* Candido Bracher to take over as CEO
* Marco Bonomi to become board member
* Eduardo Vassimon to replace Bracher as head of wholesale banking
* Marcio Schettini to head retail banking
* Caio David to become CFO (Reporting by Brad Haynes)