BRIEF-Brazil's Itau Unibanco announces new CEO and executive committee

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Itau Unibanco Holding SA

* Itau Unibanco, Brazil's largest private lender, announces new CEO and executive committee in securities filing

* Roberto Setubal to step down at next shareholder assembly

* Candido Bracher to take over as CEO

* Marco Bonomi to become board member

* Eduardo Vassimon to replace Bracher as head of wholesale banking

* Marcio Schettini to head retail banking

* Caio David to become CFO