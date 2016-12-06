FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Brazil's Petrobras raises LPG price 12.3 pct starting Dec 7
#Market News
December 6, 2016 / 6:15 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Brazil's Petrobras raises LPG price 12.3 pct starting Dec 7

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras says on Tuesday:

* Liquified-petroleum gas (LPG) prices for wholesale distrubtors will rise starting Dec. 7 by 12.3 pct

* The price increase will not affect retail sales of 13-kg tanks, which are widely used in Brazil for kitchen cooking gas

* Late on Monday, Petrobras announced an increase in wholesale gasoline and diesel fuel prices in Brazil by 9.5 percent and 8.1 percent, respectively Related stories on Eikon: Further company coverage:

