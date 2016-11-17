FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Itau Unibanco says provisions for defaults to drop in 2017
#Market News
November 17, 2016 / 6:35 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Itau Unibanco says provisions for defaults to drop in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Itau Unibanco Holding SA :

* Brazil's Itau Unibanco says Corpbanca likely to have relevant impact in Itaú's earnings from 2018 - Chief Executive Officer Roberto Setubal

* Brazil's Itau Unibanco says provisions for defaults likely to drop in 2017 - CEO

* Brazil's Itau Unibanco says to decide what to do with excess capital once future Basel rules clear - CEO

* Brazil's Itau Unibanco says may revise dividend policy depending once capital needs are clear - CEO Further company coverage: (Reporting by Aluisio Alves)

