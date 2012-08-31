FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Treasury to sell three bonds Sept. 6
August 31, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

Spain's Treasury to sell three bonds Sept. 6

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Spain’s Treasury said on Friday it would sell three bonds at the first test of appetite for the country’s debt after a summer break on Sept. 6, the same day the European Central Bank is due to meet.

The Treasury said it would issue a bond maturing April 30 2014 with a coupon of 3.4 percent. It will also sell a bond maturing July 30, 2015 with a 4.0 percent coupon. The third bond it will sell has a maturity date of Oct. 31, 2016 and has a coupon of 4.25 percent.

The Treasury will sell the bonds just hours before an ECB meeting in which it is due to unveil its latest programme to bring down borrowing costs for euro zone states struggling to control their public finances.

