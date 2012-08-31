Spain central gov't deficit 4.6 pct of GDP Jan-July

MADRID, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Spain’s central government deficit was 4.6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) from January to July, or 48.6 billion euros, the Treasury said on Friday.

That was up one percentage point from the same period a year ago, which the government said was due to a change in the timing of transfers made to regional governments.

The central government deficit does not include the social security system or regional accounts.

Taking into account transfers made to the country’s regional governments the deficit was 4.12 percent of GDP.

The government insisted the deficit would fall in coming months, leaving it on target to meet its objective of 4.5 percent of gross domestic product.