Spain's Jan-Oct public deficit 4.87 percent/GDP

MADRID, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Spain’s public deficit, not including municipal governments, was 4.87 percent of gross domestic product as of the end of October, almost unchanged from the end of September, the Treasury Ministry reported on Monday.

Spain’s full-year public deficit target for this year is 6.5 percent of gross domestic product.

The country’s 17 autonomous regions had a joint deficit worth 1.12 percent of GDP, in line with their full-year target, as of October. The social security deficit was 0.21 percent of GDP, well below the full-year target of 1.4 percent, due to transfers from the central government, the ministry said.

In a separate statement the ministry said that the central government deficit was 3.96 percent of GDP at the end of November.