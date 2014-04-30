CORRECTED-Spain's BME net profit rises 28 percent

(In second paragraph corrects rise in volume)

MADRID, April 30 (Reuters) - Spanish stock market operator BME reported on Wednesday first-quarter net profit of 42 million euros, up 28 percent from from a year earlier, driven by new listings on the securities exchange and higher trading volumes.

BME said first-quarter revenue rose 18 percent to 86 million euros as the volume of stock trades on the bourse jumped by 77 percent from a year earlier. Foreign investors have flocked back to Spain to pick up bargains after an economic and financial crisis. (Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)