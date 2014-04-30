FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Spain's BME net profit rises 28 percent
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
April 30, 2014 / 6:22 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Spain's BME net profit rises 28 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In second paragraph corrects rise in volume)

MADRID, April 30 (Reuters) - Spanish stock market operator BME reported on Wednesday first-quarter net profit of 42 million euros, up 28 percent from from a year earlier, driven by new listings on the securities exchange and higher trading volumes.

BME said first-quarter revenue rose 18 percent to 86 million euros as the volume of stock trades on the bourse jumped by 77 percent from a year earlier. Foreign investors have flocked back to Spain to pick up bargains after an economic and financial crisis. (Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.