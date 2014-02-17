FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain to issue up to 9.5 bln euros in debt this week
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 17, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 4 years ago

Spain to issue up to 9.5 bln euros in debt this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Spain said on Monday it aimed to raise between 7.5 billion euros and 9.5 billion euros ($10.3 billion-$13 billion) through a T-bill auction on Tuesday and a triple-bond auction on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the Treasury will target between 3.5 billion and 4.5 billion euros in the sale of 6- and 12-month T-bills, while on Thursday it will auction between 4 billion and 5 billion euros in 5-year, 10-year and 30-year bonds.

The bonds include one due April 30, 2019, with a 2.75 percent coupon, one due April 30, 2024, with a 3.8 percent coupon and one due October 31, 2044, with a 5.15 percent coupon.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.