Spain to issue up to 9.5 bln euros in debt this week

MADRID, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Spain said on Monday it aimed to raise between 7.5 billion euros and 9.5 billion euros ($10.3 billion-$13 billion) through a T-bill auction on Tuesday and a triple-bond auction on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the Treasury will target between 3.5 billion and 4.5 billion euros in the sale of 6- and 12-month T-bills, while on Thursday it will auction between 4 billion and 5 billion euros in 5-year, 10-year and 30-year bonds.

The bonds include one due April 30, 2019, with a 2.75 percent coupon, one due April 30, 2024, with a 3.8 percent coupon and one due October 31, 2044, with a 5.15 percent coupon.