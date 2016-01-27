FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Inversora Carso makes offer of 0.8 euros per share for Realia Business
January 27, 2016 / 6:57 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Inversora Carso makes offer of 0.8 euros per share for Realia Business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Realia Business :

* Inversora Carso, investment vehicle of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, offered on Wednesday 0.8 euros ($0.9) per share for the shares in Spain’s Realia Business it does not already own.

* The offer is at a 17.6 percent premium to Wednesday’s closing price, according to a Reuters calculation. Carso already owns 30.5 percent of Realia Business.

* Carso is also the main shareholder of builder FCC which itself owns 36.9 percent of Realia Business.

*

* ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Andres Gonzalez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
