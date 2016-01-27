BRIEF-Inversora Carso makes offer of 0.8 euros per share for Realia Business

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Realia Business :

* Inversora Carso, investment vehicle of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, offered on Wednesday 0.8 euros ($0.9) per share for the shares in Spain’s Realia Business it does not already own.

* The offer is at a 17.6 percent premium to Wednesday’s closing price, according to a Reuters calculation. Carso already owns 30.5 percent of Realia Business.

* Carso is also the main shareholder of builder FCC which itself owns 36.9 percent of Realia Business.

($1 = 0.9195 euros)