March 2 (Reuters) - Spain’s Caixabank

* Says is in talks with BPI and shareholders over situation at Angolese BFA unit

* Says has explored different options alongside Santoro Finance, the investment vehicle of Angolese investor Isabel dos Santos, but no decision has been reached Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)