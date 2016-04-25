FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Spain's Dominion sets IPO price at 2.74 euros per share
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
April 25, 2016 / 6:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Spain's Dominion sets IPO price at 2.74 euros per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

25 abr (Reuters) -

* Spain’s specialised engineering company Dominion IPO-DOMI.MC says sets IPO price at 2.74 euros ($3.09) per share, giving a market capitalisation of around 450 million euros ($506.93 million)

* Dominion, unit of Spanish car parts company CIE Automotive , confirmed the expected date of listing for April 27

* The company plans to raise around 150 million euros ($168.98 million) in the deal Source text for Eikon: ($1 = 0.8877 euros) (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Andres Gonzalez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.