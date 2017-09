Sept 11 (Reuters) - Spain’s Treasury:

* Says it plans to issue bonds due 2018, 2020 and 2025 on Thursday

* Bonds include April 30, 2018, with a 0.25 percent coupon, July 30, 2020, with a 1.15 percent coupon and Oct. 31, 2025, with a 2.15 percent coupon

