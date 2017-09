Nov 13 (Reuters) - Spain’s Abengoa :

* Says in presentation that 400 million euro rights issue expected to close in December

* Says Gonvarri expected to invest around 350 million euros in the company in total, through restricted capital increase and subscription to rights issue

* Says total consolidated gross debt 8.9 billion euros at the end of September Further company coverage: (Reporting by madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)