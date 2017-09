Oct 27 (Reuters) - Distribuidora Internacional De Alimentacion SA :

* Says adjusted net profit fell to 165 million euros ($182 million) in the first nine months of the year from 173 million euros a year earlier. Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/1Mop4eV] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9043 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)