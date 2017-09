Sept 23 (Reuters) - Spain’s Santander

* Says aims for return on tangible equity in Spanish business of around 14 percent by 2018

* Says aims for non-performing loan ratio in Spain of less than 4.5 percent by 2018

* Says expects more stable profit in Spain through increased fees, seen increasing 25 percent by 2018 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett)