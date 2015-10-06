BRIEF-Santander launches security alert over suspicious envelopes

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Spain’s Santander

* Says has activated security protocol at Madrid headquarters in Boadilla del Monte after receiving suspicious envelopes containing white powder

* Says suspicious envelopes were addressed to members of Santander’s management team

* Says specialist units of Spanish Civil Guard police alerted, envelopes being analised

* Says none of the 12 employees who handled the envelopes were displaying any suspicious symptoms