BRIEF-Spain's FCC says any potential increase to be between 400-600 mln euros

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Spain’s FCC
* Says still analyzing whether to buy into Realia’s announced capital increase
* Says talks over refinancing “tranche b” debt are at advanced stage, going positively
* Says to back any potential capital increase at Cementos Portland in line with its current stake
* Says no time frame yet on any potential capital increase but amount likely to be between 400 million euros and 600 million euros ($428-642 million). Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9342 euros) (Madrid Newsroom)