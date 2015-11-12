FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spain's FCC says any potential increase to be between 400-600 mln euros
November 12, 2015 / 9:02 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Spain's FCC says any potential increase to be between 400-600 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Spain’s FCC

* Says still analyzing whether to buy into Realia’s announced capital increase

* Says talks over refinancing “tranche b” debt are at advanced stage, going positively

* Says to back any potential capital increase at Cementos Portland in line with its current stake

* Says no time frame yet on any potential capital increase but amount likely to be between 400 million euros and 600 million euros ($428-642 million). Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9342 euros) (Madrid Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
