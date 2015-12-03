FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vodafone, Orange get rights to Spanish soccer screenings in bars
December 3, 2015

BRIEF-Vodafone, Orange get rights to Spanish soccer screenings in bars

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s Vodafone and France’s Orange

* To pay up to 330 million euros ($360.59 million) between them for the rights to screen Spanish soccer matches in bars, restaurants and other public spaces, Spain’s La Liga soccer league said in a statement on Thursday

* Package gives Vodafone, Orange rights to screenings of first division, second division and King’s Cup games in public spaces

* Vodafone says in a statement that the two companies have agreed to sub-contract some of the rights to other firms Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9152 euros) (Reporting by madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

