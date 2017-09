Oct 20 (Reuters) - Spain’s Prisa

* says Telefonica to pay additional 123 million euros to media group Prisa for Digital Plus pay-TV deal, a unit of Canal Plus in Spain

* Telefonica to make payment in next 10 days, bringing full price of the deal to a minimum of 688 million euros, pending a judicial resolution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid newsroom)