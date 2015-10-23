FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Caixabank expects possible phase of bank mergers in Spain
October 23, 2015 / 8:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Caixabank expects possible phase of bank mergers in Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Caixabank SA

* CEO Gonzalo Gortazar says at news conference that pressure on margins in Spain could lead to another phase of consolidation in the banking sector

* Says Caixabank focused on organic growth

* Says cost of measure to eliminate floor clauses in Caixabank’s mortgages to be 220 million euros ($244.33 million) on an annualised basis

* Says 80 percent of that cost has already been reflected in results Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9004 euros) (Reporting by madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

