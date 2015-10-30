FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Banco Popular eying creation of "bad bank" with property assets
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 30, 2015 / 9:52 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Banco Popular eying creation of "bad bank" with property assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Banco Popular Espanol SA Chief Executive Francisco Gomez Martin:

* Says the bank is studying the creation of a “bad bank” with its real estate assets, though it is only in the early stages of analyzing the project and it won’t happen in the short term

* Says the bank is confident it will meet its target to sell real estate assets for 2 billion euros ($2.20 billion) in 2015

* Says has no short term plans to remove minimum interest rate clauses from mortgages it has granted Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9092 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.