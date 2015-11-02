BRIEF-Bankia says Spanish state likely to sell out of bank gradually

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Bankia Sa Chief Executive Jose Sevilla

* Says at news conference believes it is more likely that the Spanish government will keep selling down its stake in the bank little by little instead of in one go

* Spanish government still owns around 61 percent of Bankia following 2012 bailout

* Sell-down started in early 2014 with 7.5 percent stake offered on the market, though government has not divested more shares since Further company coverage: (Reporting by madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)