Nov 13 (Reuters) - Bank of Spain:

* Says Spanish banks borrowed 139 billion euros ($149.59 billion) from the European Central Bank in October

* Borrowing up from 135.8 billion euros in September Source text for Eikon: [goo.gl/UHEsgL] ($1 = 0.9292 euros) (Reporting by madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)