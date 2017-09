Dec 22 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Sa

* Says appoints Belen Romana as an independent board member, to fill a spot left by Sheila Bair

* Romana ran Spain’s so-called “bad bank” Sareb, which grouped the troubled real estate assets of Spain’s bailed-out banks, from when it was launched in 2012 to January 2015 Further company coverage: (Reporting by madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)