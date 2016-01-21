FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bankinter confirms eyeing Barclaycard business in Spain, Portugal
January 21, 2016 / 10:43 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bankinter confirms eyeing Barclaycard business in Spain, Portugal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Chief Executive of Spain’s Bankinter , Maria Dolores Dancausa:

* Confirms at news conference the bank is analysing the Spanish and Portuguese credit card operations being sold by Barclays

* Says that priority for Bankinter, however, is to close its acquisition of Barclays’ retail banking assets in Portugal agreed last year

* Barclays was soliciting non-binding bids for its Spanish and Portuguese Barclaycard operations earlier this week, with the aim of finalising a deal by the end of March, sources told Reuters Further company coverage: (Reporting by madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

