BRIEF-Bankinter confirms eyeing Barclaycard business in Spain, Portugal

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Chief Executive of Spain’s Bankinter , Maria Dolores Dancausa:

* Confirms at news conference the bank is analysing the Spanish and Portuguese credit card operations being sold by Barclays

* Says that priority for Bankinter, however, is to close its acquisition of Barclays’ retail banking assets in Portugal agreed last year

* Barclays was soliciting non-binding bids for its Spanish and Portuguese Barclaycard operations earlier this week, with the aim of finalising a deal by the end of March, sources told Reuters Further company coverage: