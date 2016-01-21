BRIEF-Spain's Bankinter has provisions on 25 pct of Abengoa exposure

MADRID, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Bankinter SA :

* Says at news conference it set aside 9 million euros ($9.8 million) in provisions in 2015 to cover potential losses on its exposure to troubled engineer and power firm Abengoa

* Provision equivalent to 25 percent of Abengoa debt held by Bankinter, the bank’s Chief Financial Officer Gloria Ortiz said

* Bankinter has 36 million euros in exposure to Abengoa in corporate debt and project finance loans, according to documents seen by Reuters. Abengoa also had working capital lines with the bank

* Bankinter has also set aside 10 million euros in 2015 in provisions on exposure to Spain’s “bad bank” Sareb, or 15 percent of its investment, Ortiz said Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9182 euros) (Reporting by madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)