BRIEF-Spain's Caixabank does not expect more Repsol writedowns

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Spain’s Caixabank CEO Gonzalo Gortazar:

* Says on conference call with analysts the bank does not at this stage expect additional writedowns relating to its 12.14 percent Repsol stake

* Caixabank said earlier on Friday impairments recorded by Repsol due to the falling price of oil had had a 342 million-euro ($373.29 million) impact on its income from investments

* Says Repsol stake has book value per share of 18 euros and that it will own 140 million Repsol shares after the amortisation of a bond exchangeable into Repsol stock Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9162 euros) (Reporting by madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)