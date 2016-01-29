FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spain's Caixabank does not expect more Repsol writedowns
January 29, 2016 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Spain's Caixabank does not expect more Repsol writedowns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Spain’s Caixabank CEO Gonzalo Gortazar:

* Says on conference call with analysts the bank does not at this stage expect additional writedowns relating to its 12.14 percent Repsol stake

* Caixabank said earlier on Friday impairments recorded by Repsol due to the falling price of oil had had a 342 million-euro ($373.29 million) impact on its income from investments

* Says Repsol stake has book value per share of 18 euros and that it will own 140 million Repsol shares after the amortisation of a bond exchangeable into Repsol stock Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9162 euros) (Reporting by madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

