January 29, 2016 / 9:33 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Caixabank CEO says impact of Repsol provisions 342 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Spain’s Caixabank :

* CEO Gonzalo Gortazar says at news conference that provisions made by oil group Repsol because of falling oil prices has had a 324 million-euro ($353.00 million) impact on its revenues from industrial stakes

* Caixabank has a 12.14 percent stake in Repsol

* Repsol announced on Wednesday it was taking a 2.9 billion-euro writedown due to weak oil and gas prices

* Caixabank posted a net loss of 182 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2015 earlier on Friday Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9181 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)

