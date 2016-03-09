BRIEF-Inditex says growth profile stable despite slower store openings

March 9 (Reuters) - Inditex :

* Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Pablo Isla tells conference call growth profile of company is not changing despite slowing store expansion because more sales moving online

* Says company has been able to absorb stronger U.S. dollar to give broadly stable gross margin

* Says expects broadly stable gross margin in local currencies this year, excluding potential currency swings

* Says Spanish sales growth 'very strong' at 8 percent during 2015 financial year despite no new store openings, up from 5 percent the previous year.