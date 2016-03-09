FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Inditex says growth profile stable despite slower store openings
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
March 9, 2016 / 9:01 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Inditex says growth profile stable despite slower store openings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Inditex :

* Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Pablo Isla tells conference call growth profile of company is not changing despite slowing store expansion because more sales moving online

* Says company has been able to absorb stronger U.S. dollar to give broadly stable gross margin

* Says expects broadly stable gross margin in local currencies this year, excluding potential currency swings

* Says Spanish sales growth ‘very strong’ at 8 percent during 2015 financial year despite no new store openings, up from 5 percent the previous year. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Sarah White)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.