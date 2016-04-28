BRIEF-Spanish fund Alba buys 8 pct of Parques Reunidos in IPO

April 28 (Reuters) - Parques Reunidos :

* Spanish fund Alba says buys 8 percent of leisure park Parques Reunidos in its initial public offering (IPO) for a total investment of 100 million euros ($113.4 million).

* Parques Reunidos will list on the Spanish stock exchange on Friday. It fixed its flotation price at the lower end of the expected range at 15.50 euros per share on Thursday, valuing the company at around 1.24 billion euros. Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8816 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett, editing by sarah White)