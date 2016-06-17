BRIEF-Bank of Spain sees scope for further banking consolidation in Spain

June 17 (Reuters) -
* Bank of Spain deputy governor Fernando Restoy says further banking consolidation more likely within national markets in the short and medium term
* Bank of Spain deputy governor says would be a big loss if Britain leaves the European Union, would have a negative impact on markets
* Bank of Spain deputy governor says sees scope for further banking consolidation in Spain without affecting competition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Reporting By Madrid Newsroom