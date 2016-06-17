FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bank of Spain sees scope for further banking consolidation in Spain
#Market News
June 17, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bank of Spain sees scope for further banking consolidation in Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) -

* Bank of Spain deputy governor Fernando Restoy says further banking consolidation more likely within national markets in the short and medium term

* Bank of Spain deputy governor says would be a big loss if Britain leaves the European Union, would have a negative impact on markets

* Bank of Spain deputy governor says sees scope for further banking consolidation in Spain without affecting competition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Reporting By Madrid Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
