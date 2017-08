July 21 (Reuters) - Spain's Bankinter CFO Gloria Hernandez:

* Reiterates guidance of low single-digit growth in net interest income for this year

* Says it could take up to an additional 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) from the next European Central Bank funding line Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9065 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)